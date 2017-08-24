Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench Thursday
Vazquez is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Indians, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Vazquez went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Wednesday's contest, so he'll hit the bench for the second time in three games as Sandy Leon draws another start behind the dish. The Red Sox will continue to deploy Vazquez and Leon in what is seemingly an unpredictable timeshare.
