Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench
Vazquez is not in the lineup Friday against Arizona, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Vazquez remains the clear starter behind the plate in Boston despite hitting just .190 to start the year. He's gotten the nod six times in the first nine games. Blake Swihart takes his turn Friday.
