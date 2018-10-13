Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Hits bench for ALCS opener
Vazquez is not in the lineup for Game 1 of the ALCS against Houston on Saturday, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Vazquez sat for the first two games of the ALDS but started the last two games. Sandy Leon starts behind the plate and bats ninth Saturday, catching Chris Sale.
