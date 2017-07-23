Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Hits bench Sunday
Vazquez is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
With a .177 batting average since the beginning of June, Vazquez's hot start to the season has looked like a distant memory, and may have allowed Sandy Leon to carve out a larger portion in the timeshare at catcher. Leon will be behind the plate Sunday for the fourth time in six games.
