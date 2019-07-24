Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Hits pinch-hit homer

Vazquez pinch hit for Mitch Moreland and drilled his 16th home run in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Rays.

Vazquez broke a 2-2 tie with a 403-foot blast to left field. The catcher, who has hit more homers this season than in his previous four seasons combined, is on pace for 25 in 2019.

