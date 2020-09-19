Vazquez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two stolen bases, a walk, an RBI and a run scored Friday but the Red Sox lost to the Yankees 6-5.

Vazquez did a little bit of everything Friday evening as it was the first time all season he's had multiple doubles and steals in a game. The 30-year-old backstop is enjoying a solid season in which he's hitting .276/.339/.417 with five home runs, 16 RBI and 19 runs scored in 171 plate appearances.