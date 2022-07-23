Vazquez went 3-for-4 with two solo homers in Friday's 28-5 loss to Toronto.
The Red Sox were manhandled Friday but it didn't stop Vazquez from producing one of his best performances of the year. He took Kevin Gausman deep with a solo shot in the fourth inning and then hit another solo home run against Jeremy Beasley in the sixth. It was Vazquez's first multi-homer game of the year and he's up to eight long balls on the year. He's slashing .281/.324/.442 with 26 extra-base hits and 38 RBI through 75 games.