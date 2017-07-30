Vazquez went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning win over Kansas City.

Vazquez singled, doubled and tripled Saturday, his best offensive game in weeks. He entered the game having gone 4-for-37 (.108) over the past 14 games. Hitting is always the concern with Vazquez, who had held his own over the first with a .267 average. He's a prime candidate for regression here in the second half of the season.

