Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Orioles.
Vazquez didn't appear in Saturday's contest, but he returned with another strong performance and smacked his first home run of the season. The 29-year-old has gone 4-for-7 with two RBI over his first two games this year.
