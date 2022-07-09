Vazquez went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 12-5 loss to the Yankees.
Vazquez continued a hot stretch with another three hits. He's hit safely in 13 of 14 starts since June 21, slashing .400/.464/.560 with five RBI and seven runs scored.
