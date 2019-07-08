Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Launches 14th home run
Vazquez went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's win over the Tigers.
Vazquez delivered a two-run blast over the fence in right during the second inning, putting Boston ahead 2-1. He's been red hot at the dish heading into the All-Star break, racking up seven extra-base hits (including four homers) over his last seven contests.
