Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Launches 18th homer

Vazquez went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Angels.

Vazquez left the yard in the fourth inning, tying the game at three with a two-run blast. The 28-year-old backstop is slashing .284/.324/.494 with 18 homers and 52 RBI over 100 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories