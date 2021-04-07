Vazquez went 1-for-4 with a walk, stolen base and a solo home run Tuesday against the Rays.
Vazquez led off the ninth inning with a solo home run off Diego Castillo to tie the game. It was his first home run of the season. Earlier in the game, he reached base on a walk and proceeded to steal second base in a double steal with Xander Bogaerts. Vazquez has gotten off to a strong start to the campaign, recording two multi-hit efforts in four starts.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Knocks out three hits•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sitting Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Red Sox-Orioles postponed•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Catches bullpen session•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Appears on track for Opening Day•