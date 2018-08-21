Vazquez (finger) has increased the intensity of his baseball activities and is nearing a rehab assignment, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Vazquez has been hitting soft toss, throwing, and catching bullpen sessions. Manager Alex Cora hopes he can begin live batting practice later this week. They'll have Vazquez catch some games in the minors before having him return to the active roster in early September.

