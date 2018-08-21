Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Nearing rehab assignment
Vazquez (finger) has increased the intensity of his baseball activities and is nearing a rehab assignment, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Vazquez has been hitting soft toss, throwing, and catching bullpen sessions. Manager Alex Cora hopes he can begin live batting practice later this week. They'll have Vazquez catch some games in the minors before having him return to the active roster in early September.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Working out in Florida•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Undergoes surgery•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Headed for surgery, out 6-to-8 weeks•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Expecting 2-to-3-week absence•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Shifts to DL•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: DL bound with fractured pinky finger•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 22
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start