Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Friday's lineup
Vazquez is out of the lineup against the Rangers on Friday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez will receive a standard day off after going 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI during Thursday's loss. In his place, Sandy Leon will catch and bat ninth. Expect Vazquez back in the lineup Saturday.
