Vazquez isn't starting Saturday against the Cubs, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Vazquez is in the midst of a five-game hitting streak in which he's gone 8-for-18 with two doubles, four runs and two RBI. He'll get a breather while Kevin Plawecki starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
