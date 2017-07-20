Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Thursday's lineup
Vazquez will take a seat for Thursday's series finale against the Blue Jays, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.
Vazquez gets a day off from his catching duties following three starts in the past four games, including an 0-for-3 night at the plate during Wednesday's victory. Sandy Leon will take over behind the plate in his stead.
