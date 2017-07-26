Vazquez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marines, The Providence Journal's Tim Britton reports.

Vazquez will get the day off for the series finale following Tuesday's extra-inning loss. In his place, Sandy Leon sets up behind the plate, batting eighth.

