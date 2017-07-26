Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Vazquez is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marines, The Providence Journal's Tim Britton reports.
Vazquez will get the day off for the series finale following Tuesday's extra-inning loss. In his place, Sandy Leon sets up behind the plate, batting eighth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Hits bench Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Hits bench Friday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Tuesday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sitting out Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...