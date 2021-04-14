Vazquez isn't in the lineup for Game 1 of a doubleheader against the Twins on Wednesday, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
Vazquez has gone just 2-for-14 with a run, one RBI and three strikeouts in the past three contests. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish and bat ninth for the first game of Wednesday's twin bill.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Continues to hit well•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Goes deep against Tampa Bay•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Launches clutch homer•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Knocks out three hits•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sitting Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Cleared to play Friday•