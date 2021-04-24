Vazquez isn't starting Saturday's game against the Mariners, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez had started each of the last six games and went 4-for-22 with two runs, two walks and three strikeouts during that time. Kevin Plawecki will start behind the dish Saturday, batting ninth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Raps out three hits•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: On bench for matinee•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not starting matinee•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Continues to hit well•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Goes deep against Tampa Bay•