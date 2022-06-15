Vazquez isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Athletics, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.
Vazquez drew the start in Tuesday's series opener against Oakland and went 1-for-4 with a run. He'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games while Kevin Plawecki starts behind the dish and bats eighth.
