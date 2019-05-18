Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: On a roll

Vazquez went 3-for-4 with two doubles and knocked in Boston's lone run in Frirday's 3-1 loss to Houston.

Quietly, Vazquez has raised his season average to .311 after a nine-game run that's seen him go 16-for-28 (.571) and raised his batting average 93 points since May 2. It seems impossible that Friday's RBI is the only run he's driven in during that stretch.

