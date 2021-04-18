Vazquez is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the White Sox, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.
The 30-year-old finds himself on the bench for the second straight game as he is 0-for-10 in his past three appearances, leaving Kevin Plawecki to receive another start. Vazquez should return to the lineup for Game 2 later Sunday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Takes seat Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not starting matinee•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Continues to hit well•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Goes deep against Tampa Bay•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Launches clutch homer•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Knocks out three hits•