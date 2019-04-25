Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: On bench for series finale
Vazquez is not in the lineup Thursday against the Tigers, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
Vazquez will head to the bench for Thursday's series finale after starting three of the past four games behind the dish. In his place, Sandy Leon will start at backstop and hit ninth.
