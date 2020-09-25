Vazquez is not starting Friday against Atlanta.
Vazquez has a strong .327/.400/.510 slash line over his last 12 games but sits for the second time in three days. Kevin Plawecki gets the nod behind the plate.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Homers against Baltimore•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets breather Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Hits two doubles in loss•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Day off Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Swats home run in first inning•