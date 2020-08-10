Vazquez isn't starting Monday against the Rays.
Vazquez had started in the past 10 games for Boston, but he'll take a seat after going 1-for-11 with one RBI and seven strikeouts over the past three games. Kevin Plawecki will step in behind the dish and bat sixth Monday.
