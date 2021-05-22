Vazquez is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Phillies, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez hits the bench after going 5-for-13 with a homer and five RBI over his last three games. Kevin Plawecki starts behind the plate in his absence.
