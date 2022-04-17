Vazquez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.
Vazquez started the past three contests and will take seat for the day game in Sunday's series finale. Kevin Plawecki will work behind the plate in his place.
