Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: On bench Wednesday
Vazquez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
There's no clear starter behind the plate in Boston. Vazquez had started two in a row, but before that had sat for five of six. Sandy Leon starts Wednesday. With Leon hitting .182/.240/.287 and Vazquez posting a .211/.256/.293 line, neither is anything close to an appealing fantasy asset.
