Vazquez is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

There's no clear starter behind the plate in Boston. Vazquez had started two in a row, but before that had sat for five of six. Sandy Leon starts Wednesday. With Leon hitting .182/.240/.287 and Vazquez posting a .211/.256/.293 line, neither is anything close to an appealing fantasy asset.

