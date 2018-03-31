Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: On the bench Saturday
Vazquez is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Rays, Steve Carney of Sports Radio 620 WDAE reports.
Sandy Leon will receive his first action of the season in Vazquez's place. Last season, Vazquez received 345 plate appearances compared to Leon's 301. That ratio is closer to a 50-50 split than a true starter/backup situation, a scenario which figures to continue this season.
