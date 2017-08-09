Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out again Wednesday
Vazquez is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
After starting seven consecutive games behind the plate while Sandy Leon was nursing a knee injury, Vazquez will surprisingly find himself on the bench for a third straight contest. Manager John Farrell may have just wanted to give Vazquez an extended break in light of the young backstop's heavy workload last week, so it shouldn't be taken as a sign that Leon has emerged as the team's preferred catching option. Both Leon and Vazquez will continue to stick in a timeshare behind the plate, and it remains difficult which of the two will see the brunt of the starts from week to week.
