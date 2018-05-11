Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Friday's lineup
Vazquez is not in the lineup against Toronto on Friday, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Vazquez will retreat to the bench after going 0-for-4 during Thursday's victory over the Yankees. In his stead, Sandy Leon will catch and bat ninth.
