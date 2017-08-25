Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of lineup again Friday
Vazquez is not in Friday's lineup against the Orioles, WEEI.com's Evan Drellich reports.
Vazquez will give way to Sandy Leon for the second straight game, and fifth time in the last seven contests. Since July 29, Vazquez is hitting .412/.455/.627 with two home runs and seven RBI, and figures to be back in the lineup for Saturday's affair.
