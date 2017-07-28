Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of lineup Friday
Vazquez is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Royals, WEEI.com's Evan Drellich reports.
Vazquez will take a seat for the second consecutive game for the first time since mid-June as Sandy Leon draws another start behind the plate. Manager John Farrell is likely rewarding Leon after he blasted a home run during Wednesday's series finale in Seattle. Expect to see Vazquez back at catcher Saturday.
