Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of lineup Tuesday
Vazquez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Vazquez will head to the bench for what appears to be a regular day off after going 1-for-4 in Sunday's win over the Mariners -- his third start in four games. Sandy Leon will setup behind the dish in this one, hitting eighth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Day off Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Takes seat Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Provides key hit Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Rides pine Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets day off Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Closers on the move?
Kelvin Herrera is the first closer to be traded, so what happens next?
-
Waivers: Trust process with Pivetta
The Kelvin Herrera trade might spell only bad news for Fantasy players, while a few free agents...
-
Will Murphy and Mondesi finally deliver?
The prospect shine is off Tom Murphy and Aldaberto Mondesi, but they can still help your Fantasy...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target D.J. LeMahieu, fade Mike Moustakas