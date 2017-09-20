Play

Vazquez is out of the lineup Wednesday against Baltimore, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

Coming off an 0-for-4 outing Tuesday, the Red Sox will give Vazquez the night to rest. Sandy Leon will serve as the team's backstop and hit eighth while Vazquez heads to the bench.

