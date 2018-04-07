Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Saturday's lineup
Vazquez is out of Saturday's lineup against the Rays, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
This will only be his second day off this season. He is hitting .227 with zero home runs in six games (22 at-bats). Sandy Leon will start behind the dish and hit ninth.
