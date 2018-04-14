Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Saturday's lineup
Vazquez is not in the starting nine Saturday against Baltimore, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Vazquez heads back to the bench after going 0-for-3 with a walk during Friday's victory to start the series against the Orioles. In his place, Sandy Leon will catch and bat seventh.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Receives breather Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of lineup Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Signs contract extension•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Expected to hit ninth in 2018•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Avoids arbitration•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...