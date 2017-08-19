Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Saturday's lineup
Vazquez is out of Saturday's lineup against the Yankees, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.
He has started three of the last four games and is coming off a 3-for-3 effort where he hit a home run and scored three times. Sand Leon will start the dish and hit eighth.
