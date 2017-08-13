Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Sunday lineup
Vazquez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Vazquez will head to the bench for a breather after starting two straight games. With Sandy Leon back to full health, it looks like the two catchers are settling back into their timeshare, with Vazquez still receiving the healthier dose of reps.
