Vazquez is not in Sunday's lineup against the Mariners.
Vazquez is hitting .167 with zero home runs and one steal in nine games this month. Kevin Plawecki is starting behind the dish and hitting ninth.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Gets Tuesday off•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Three hits, one RBI in loss•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Riding pine in matinee•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Runs hit streak to six•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Won't start Sunday•