Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Vazquez is out of Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays, Tim Britton of The Providence Journal reports.
He had started five of the last six games, notching three hits over that span. Sandy Leon will start behind the dish and hit eighth against lefty J.A. Happ.
More News
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Sitting out Game 1 of doubleheader•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Rides pine Thursday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Bangs out three hits Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Heads to bench Monday•
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...
-
Correa may not be back in time to help
Carlos Correa's surgery to repair a torn thumb ligament could sideline him for two months....
-
How Freeman became elite
Chris Towers takes a look at the growth in Freddie Freeman's game over the last year.
-
Waivers: Parra rendering CarGo obsolete
Gerardo Parra has become a fixture in the Rockies lineup, but does he belong in yours? Is Brett...
-
Bullpens: Cards, Nats move on
The Nationals suddenly have a surplus of options, and the Rangers may have their guy in Alex...
-
Podcast: Closer talk, players to add
We’re back from the weekend and talking closers, players to add, trade candidates and struggling...