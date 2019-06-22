Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Plays hero vs. Blue Jays

Vazquez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run in Friday's win over Toronto.

Vazquez slugged a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning, sending his team home happy. He didn't start Friday's contest, but he took over behind the dish in the late innings and ended up making a big impact. Vazquez is slashing .292/.330/.480 with nine homers and 27 RBI over 61 games this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories