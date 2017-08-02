Vazquez went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs scored and a walk-off three-run home run in Tuesday's wild 12-10 win over Cleveland.

The homer was just his second of the year but he made it count, taking Cody Allen deep to straightaway center field on a 3-1 fastball after Mitch Moreland struck out for what should have been the final out of the game but reached on a wild pitch. Vazquez now has four straight multi-hit games, and with Sandy Leon nursing a sore knee the 26-year-old catcher should remain a fixture in the Boston lineup in the short term.