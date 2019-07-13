Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Power surge continues

Vazquez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-1 win over the Dodgers.

Vazquez swatted his fifth homer in the last eight games and has 15 for the season. That's five more home runs than he's had in 291 career MLB games over his four seasons. He's 31-for-88 (.352) with a .359 on-base percentage, .682 slugging percentage, 1.041 OPS, eight homers and 20 RBIs in his past 21 games.

