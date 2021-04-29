Vazquez went 1-for-3 with an RBI double in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Mets.

In an old-fashioned pitching duel, Vazquez's run-producing double in the fourth inning was the game's only offense. Entering Wednesday's game with no extra-base hits and batting just .143 (7-for-49) over 13 games, Vazquez drove a fastball up the opposite way to score Xander Bogaerts. The catcher has hit safely in three of his last four games.