Vazquez went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Astros.

Vazquez, who entered the game hitting .188, was the unlikely trigger in Boston's come-from-behind win. His seventh-inning home run, his first of the season, tied the game before Andrew Benintendi delivered the go-ahead runs two batters later with a two-run bomb. Vazquez has recently been losing playing time to backup Sandy Leon primarily due to a season-long slump that's kept his batting average below .200 for the last 28 days. Leon, meanwhile, has emerged from his slump and is hitting .253.