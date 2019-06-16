Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Reaches 25 RBI

Vazquez went 2-for-6 with two RBI in Sunday's victory over Baltimore.

Vazquez tacked on a pair of insurance runs in the top of the 10th inning on a single to center field. He's now hit safely in five straight games, and he's put together a .290/.330/.472 with eight homers and 25 RBI through 59 contests this season.

