Vazquez is not in the lineup Sunday versus the Angels, Bill Koch of The Providence Journal reports.
Vazquez started the previous six games and will receive the day off for Sunday afternoon's series finale. Kevin Plawecki will step in behind the plate and bat eighth for Boston.
