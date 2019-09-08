Red Sox's Christian Vazquez: Receives breather Sunday

Vazquez is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Vazquez will head to the bench after starting the last 19 games -- three of which came at first base -- and posting a .577 OPS in that stretch. Sandy Leon will take over behind the plate and bat eighth Sunday for the Red Sox.

